Miscreants kills e-rickshaw driver; buries body in pit in Barpeta

Guwahati: In a sensational incident, an e-rickshaw driver was allegedly killed by some miscreants and buried in a pit near Dokreshwar Devalaya in Barpeta district of Assam.

The deceased has been identified as Putul Ali who was a resident of Bhella village in Barpeta.

Reportedly, Putul went missing after he and his e-rickshaw was hired by some miscreants on Thursday night from Bhella.

The locals conducted a search party after the victim failed to reach home at night and the following morning.

Upon searching for Putul, the locals stumbled upon Putul’s slippers and his clothes covered in blood near the Dokreshwar Devalaya and later recovered the body buried in a pit.

Police soon reached the site and sent the body for the postmortem reports. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the real motive behind the alleged murder.

Meanwhile, it is suspected that the miscreants who hired Ali killed him and buried his body for reason unknown.