Miscreant stabs bull with sharp weapon in Barpeta

Barpeta, July 7: In an unfortunate incident a bull was mercilessly stabbed by unknown miscreant in Barpeta.

The tragic incident took place in Dangarkuchi of Barpeta where the bull was attacked by a sharp weapon that caused major injury to the bull.

Meanwhile, locals condemn the incident and also decided to file an FIR with the Barpeta police station.

Locals of Dangarkuchi suspected that the attacker is a resident of their own village.

“The weapon was specially designed to attack the bull. A blacksmith of our own village was asked to made that weapon", said one local. Moreover, he added that if the blacksmith is properly investigated everything will come to the fore.

Meanwhile, with the help of locals, doctors from veterinary department managed to pull out the iron made weapon that was stuck inside the bull's body.