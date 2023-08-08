Minor tortured by student leader in Tinsukia, arrested

Guwahati, Aug 8: A horrific incident has come to light where a minor domestic help was allegedly physically tormented by her employers in Kakopathar town of Tinsukia district.

According to reports the employers, Maneswar Saura and his wife allegedly tortured the house help by pouring boiled water on the minor’s body.

It may be mentioned that Maneswar is a student leader while his wife is a teacher by profession.

According to reports the minor hailed from Moran, Dibrugarh district.

Following the statement from the minor, police arrested the duo on Monday night and a case has been registered against them.

Meanwhile the minor was sent to a Child Labour Protection Centre in Tinsukia.

Further investigation is underway.