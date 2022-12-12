84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Minor raped in Abhaypuri

By The Assam Tribune

Abhayapuri, Dec 12: A 14-year-old minor girl was raped at Langtisinga in Abhayapuri.

One Rafiqul Islam of Langtisinga Dalanbhanga was arrested. The police also arrested three others who were involved with the main accused.

The three person were identified as Dewani Dilwar Hussain, Hazrat Bepari, Abdul Hakim Bepari.

The police have initiated an investigation and registered a case under POCSO Act at Abhayapuri police station.

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Next Story
Similar Posts
Minor raped in Abhaypuri

Abhayapuri, Dec 12: A 14-year-old minor girl was raped at Langtisinga in Abhayapuri.

One Rafiqul Islam of Langtisinga Dalanbhanga was arrested. The police also arrested three others who were involved with the main accused.

The three person were identified as Dewani Dilwar Hussain, Hazrat Bepari, Abdul Hakim Bepari.

The police have initiated an investigation and registered a case under POCSO Act at Abhayapuri police station.

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Similar Posts
X
X