Markets to remain closed in Kokrajhar on Feb 17 for ALA budget session

Kokrajhar, Feb 16: The Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) is set to commence its Budget Session for 2025 on February 17 at the Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly (BTCLA) chamber in Kokrajhar. This marks the first time the Assembly will convene outside its traditional venue in Dispur.

To ensure the smooth conduct of this landmark session, the Kokrajhar District Administration has announced the temporary closure of all daily markets and weekly hut bazaars within Kokrajhar town on February 17. This measure aims to facilitate seamless traffic flow and bolster security arrangements for the dignitaries attending the session.

Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, during a high-level meeting held on February 12, stressed on the need for meticulous planning and coordination among various departments.

He directed BTC Principal Secretary Akash Deep to oversee the finalisation of logistical arrangements, including seating, catering, power and water supply, sound systems, medical facilities, fire safety, and traffic management.

The Chief Secretary stated, "This is a momentous occasion for Assam, and we must ensure flawless execution. Every department must work in synergy to provide a seamless experience for legislators and dignitaries."

The district administration seeks the cooperation of the public and traders in implementing this temporary measure, aiming to ensure the historic session proceeds without any disruptions.

Following the inaugural session in Kokrajhar, the remaining days of the Budget Session will be held at the Assam Legislative Assembly chamber in Dispur.

Residents and visitors are advised to plan accordingly, considering the market closures and potential traffic diversions on February 17.

