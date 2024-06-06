Man hacked his younger brother to death in Assam's Goalpara

Goalpara, Jun 6: A horrifying incident occurred in Assam’s Goalpara district where a person hacked his younger brother to death on Thursday.

The terrifying incident occurred in Goalpara’s Bolbola area under Agia Police Station.



As per sources, the incident unfolded due to an illicit affair between the younger brother and his sister-in-law.



Following the incident, police reached the scene and arrested the accused and the sister-in-law.



Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.

