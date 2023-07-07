Major road accident kills husband, wife in Goalpara

Goalpara, Jul 7: A fatal road accident took place on National Highway 17 in Goalpara's Agia where a man and his wife lost their lives.

The incident occurred after the four wheeler rammed into a truck loaded with cylinders.

Following the incident, three people sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Goalpara Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile the deceased person has been identified as Pabitra Poddar while the identity of the woman is not known yet.