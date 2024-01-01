Kokrajhar: Prime accused in ITI student's murder case arrested

Kokrajhar, Jan 1: In a major breakthrough, Kokrajhar police on Sunday arrested the prime accused, along with two juveniles, in connection with the brutal killing of an ITI student, Garemsa Narzary, on Saturday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Prithvraj Narzary of Boro Bhatarmari village under Kokrajhar Police Station.

It may be mentioned that on Saturday, the dead body of Garemsa Narzary was found in a ditch inside the Magurmari Tea Garden area under Kokrajhar police station.

Following the arrest, police registered a case, Kokrajhar PS Case No. 429/2023, under Section 129(b)/302/379 IPC.