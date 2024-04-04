Kaziranga National Park witnesses record-breaking tourist footfall in FY 2023–24

Guwahati, Apr 4: Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve have witnessed a record-breaking 3.27 lakh tourist footfall in FY 2023–24.

Known for its stunning scenery and famous one-horned rhinoceros, the national park has become as one of the major destination for wildlife enthusiasts.

Taking to the microblogging site 'X', Minister for Environment & Forests, Chandra Mohan Patowary, wrote, Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve has experienced record breaking 3.27 lakhs tourist footfall in FY 2023-24. Renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, rich biodiversity and iconic inhabitants like the one-horned rhinoceros, Kaziranga has emerged as a top-choice destination for wildlife enthusiasts. Our Govt under the visionary leadership of HCM Dr.@himantabiswa is committed to protect Assam’s rich biodiversity.





— Chandra Mohan Patowary (Modi Ka Parivar) (@cmpatowary) April 4, 2024




