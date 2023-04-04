84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Karimganj police recovers 2,000 bottles of Phensedyl at Assam-Tripura border

By The Assam Tribune
Karimganj police recovers 2,000 bottles of Phensedyl at Assam-Tripura border
Source: Twitter

Guwahati, April 4: In yet another crackdown, Karimganj police on Monday recovered a huge amount of Phensedyl syrup near Assam-Tripura border in Karimganj.

Reportedly, a search operation was conducted in a vehicle where they recovered around 2,000 bottles of Phensedyl.

Notably, the value of the seized drugs is worth around Rs. 10 lakh.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle identified as Ranjit Baishya is arrested and further investigation in underway.



The Assam Tribune


The Assam Tribune


