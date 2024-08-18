Hailakandi subsidy scandal: MLA’s son beneficiary of farmers' scheme

Hailakandi, August 18: A major corruption scandal has emerged from the Office of the District Agriculture Officer in Assam’s Hailakandi district, implicating the son of local MLA Zakir Hussain Laskar.

The controversy erupted when Jahangir Alahi Laskar, the MLA’s son, was found to be a beneficiary of a government scheme intended for farmers.

Initial reports reveal that Laskar was appointed as the leader of a farmers’ group overnight, allowing him to access subsidised tractors meant for agricultural use under the Village Level Farm Machinery Bank (VMBLF) scheme.

This scheme was designed to support farmers by providing subsidised farm machinery.

The scheme allocated seven tractors to be distributed among farmers in the Hailakandi Assembly constituency.

However, allegations have surfaced that these tractors were redirected to “Matijuri Youth Farmer Producer Company Ltd,” an entity owned by Laskar.

This move has ignited widespread resentment among local farmers and residents of Hailakandi.

In response to the scandal, members of the Veer Lachit Sena have voiced their discontent and are calling for a magisterial level inquiry to investigate the allegations and uncover the truth behind the corruption.

The situation has sparked outrage across the district, highlighting the need for a thorough investigation into the misuse of government resources meant for the benefit of the farming community.