Guwahati International Airport streamlines lost item claim process

Guwahati, Nov 11: The officials of the Adani Group-controlled Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport on Thursday said it has streamlined the process for claiming lost items at the facility.

According to official statement by Guwahati International Airport Ltd (GIAL), an average of 100 items are lost in the airport every month, the operator of LGBI Airport, said.

As per the statement issued, all unclaimed and lost items which are found by others are deposited at the terminal manager's office during office hours. Different stakeholders of the airport like the CISF, housekeeping, maintenance staff, shops or any other party hand over the lost items to the lost-and-found unit or to the terminal manager if they find it anywhere in the premises.

A passenger needs to produce travel documents like boarding pass and a proof of ownership of the item to reclaim it during office hours, the statement said.

"In case one misplaces items, the passengers should report the loss to the nearest 'May I Help You' counter or to the terminal manager's office. There are three information counters available in the (airport) terminal," GIAL said.



Passengers can either physically claim or write a mail or make a call to get their items back, it further added.





