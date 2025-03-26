Gunotsav 2025: Cachar excels with 816 A+ schools, DC eyes further reforms

Silchar, March 26: Cachar district has achieved a significant milestone in Gunotsav 2025, with the highest number of schools securing the top A+ grade.

Out of the 2,175 schools evaluated, an impressive 816 institutions earned the highest grading, making Cachar the best-performing district in terms of A+ rated schools.

“It is a collective effort by everyone. We will address the gaps wherever they are and make further improvements so that Cachar secures a place among the top 10 ranked districts in the state,” said Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav.

Despite its achievement in individual school ratings, Cachar ranked 13th among districts with an overall weightage of 0.3178.

Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, during his visit to Cachar for the Gunotsav evaluation phase, highlighted the importance of maintaining uniform quality in schools.

District Commissioner Yadav assured that strict measures are in place to ensure compliance. Local vendors have been warned to adhere to government-mandated standards, failing which the state may take over uniform procurement centrally and blacklist defaulters.

Addressing broader challenges, Yadav highlighted disparities in school standards, with some institutions upgraded to CBSE levels while others lag behind.

He urged the government to grant District Commissioners the authority to transfer teachers beyond block limits, which could significantly improve the pupil-teacher ratio.

This year, a total of 11,594 schools across Assam secured an A+ grade in Gunotsav 2025.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will felicitate these schools at a grand event on March 27 at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati.

Additionally, 4,320 students will receive tablets under the Arohan Scheme, and Samagra Shiksha, Assam, will be awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification during the event.