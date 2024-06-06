Gaurav Gogoi's win triggers scrutiny of Pijush Hazarika's retirement vow

Biswanath, June 6: Following the victory of Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat parliamentary constituency, several political leaders are targeting Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika on his statement to retire from politics if the former could defeat the BJP's candidate Topon Kumar Gogoi.

Speaking on this, Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan said that it wasn’t a signed statement from the government but a political remark from Pijush Hazarika.

“Several political leaders, including myself, have made political statements during campaigning; however, these are not signed statements that we need to fulfill. APCC president Bhupen Borah made statements of resigning more than 50 times, but has he resigned yet? These statements shouldn’t be analysed as political remarks, not signed statements,” Phukan said.

Phukan further spoke on the BJP's slogan, ‘Abki baar 400 paar', which couldn’t be fulfilled by the ruling government. He said, “It was a political strategy to put pressure on the opposition. We wanted a machine gun, however, we were handed an ordinary gun. Still, we acknowledge the voters' decision and are satisfied that they gave us enough votes to form the government for the third consecutive time."