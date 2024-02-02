86 years of service to the nation
Gauhati HC issues temporary ban on buffalo fights in Assam

Guwahati, Feb 2: Following the return of the traditional buffalo fights after a nine-year break in Assam, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has approached the Gauhati High Court seeking a ban on the age-old tradition.

The Gauhati High Court, following the petition, issued a ban on buffalo fighting across Assam.

Regarding the issue, the Gauhati High Court also ordered the Assam government to submit an action-taken report to the court.

Furthermore, the court ordered that the report be filed by February 6.

