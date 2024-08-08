Fresh traffic alert issued in Guwahati amidst downpour

Guwahati, Aug 8:Amid continuous downpours in Guwahati and reports of waterlogging in several areas, the Guwahati Traffic Police issued a fresh traffic alert on August 8. The heavy rains this morning have caused significant waterlogging, submerging sections of major roads and disrupting the free flow of traffic. The affected areas include:

1) Panjabari (Near Daranda Majid)



2) Rukminigaon/PIBCO point on GS Road.

3) Jorabat, 9 Mile near Hanuman Mandir on NH

4)near SFS School, Satgaon

5) Botahghuli, towards Narengi Army camp

6) Nepali Chowk, Sector 1 Noonmati.

7) Khanapara Under Flyover

8) Hatigaon road near Little Flower School.

9) 2 No. Mathgharia, Mother Teresa Road

10) Survey -Beltola road

Commuters are advised to avoid taking these roads in case of heavy rainfall and obey traffic diversions /regulations implemented by Guwahati Traffic Police.



For any traffic related query, citizens may contact Traffic Control Room at the following phone numbers:



Traffic Control Room :



+91 3612730989

+916026176755

+91 6901269006

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to a microblogging website to caution citizens amidst severe rainfall in Guwahati.

"Guwahati is experiencing another round of heavy rain. We request everyone to stay indoors and avoid using vehicles unless absolutely necessary. Additionally, please avoid vehicular movement towards the downtown hospital areas on GS Road,” he posted.

Earlier, Sarma had emphasised the importance of inter-state coordination with neighboring Meghalaya to address the persistent issue of urban flash flooding in Guwahati.

Notably, the heavy rainfall on August 5 caused widespread havoc across the city, leading to severe waterlogging. As many residents are still recovering from that deluge, they now face yet another downpour.