Father tortures 4-year-old in Assam; inserts nail into fingertip

Guwahati, July 7: In a heinous incident, a father allegedly tortured his four-year-old son by inserting nail into his fingertip in Digboi town of Tinsukia district in Assam.

It is also reported that the father ties him up in a chair for the whole day before he leaves for work.

The accused has been identified as Santosh Debnath who resided near Hospital Tila in Digboi.

Reportedly, the child was the result of an illegal affair of the accused after which the accused took him away from the mother.

Speaking to the media, the mother of the child said, "He is a violent man. Earlier he used to beat me and now he tortures my child."

"He pulled my child's hair and inserted nail into his fingertips. My son also has injury marks all over his body. Now I want my child to live with me as he (the accused) would kill my son if I allow him to stay there," she further said.

Following the abuse by the father, child was kept at Tinsukia Sishu Suraksha after his birth. Later, the father took him along to his home.

The mother also claimed that she complained several times to the police regarding the torture and abuse faced by her son. She also said that the neighbours are afraid of the accused as he is becomes violent and beats people in inebriated condition.

Meanwhile, the father has been arrested under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Care and Protection of Children Act.