Farmer fatally attacked by wild elephant in Chirang

Bijni, March 3: In a tragic incident, a farmer lost his life in a wild elephant attack at Kuklung in Chirang district.

The area, located near the Indo-Bhutan border in Chirang district, has been witnessing a surge in elephant-based clashes.

The unfortunate event unfolded at the Kuklung forest range near Manas National Park during the night.

According to sources, Narzary was on his way to guard his banana farmland from the recurring threat of wild elephants when he became a victim of the attack.

The wild elephant was believed to have ventured out of Manas National Park in search of food. Despite Nazary’s attempt to protect his property, the situation turned fatal, leading to his tragic demise.

Local authorities from Ballamguri sub-police station reached the spot and recovered the body.

Meanwhile, locals expressed concern as the persistent issue of wild elephant intrusions remains a concerning challenge for farmers in the region.