Elephant dies of electrocution in Morigaon

Guwahati, Dec 12: An elephant believed to be around 35 years old died of electrocution after it came in contact with a live wire in a paddy field in Daponibori area near Dharamtul in Assam's Morigaon district.

The incident occurred reportedly on Saturday and the tusker's carcass was lying in the paddy field, Dharamtul Deputy Forest Range Officer Mishra Deuri was quoted as saying to the media. He further informed that a herd of wild elephants came out in search of food following which the incident took place.



