Debananda Chowdhury VP of Shrimanta Sankar Academy Society passes away

Guwahati, March 3: Debananda Chowdhury, son of the late Girijananda Chowdhury and Founder Vice President of the Shrimanta Shankar Academy Society, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at the age of 74, at the Apollo International Hospital in Guwahati.

Born on October 5, 1950, in Guwahati, Debananda began his education at Don Bosco School, Guwahati, and later completed his studies in Tezpur. Notably, he generously donated his land to the Shrimanta Shankar Academy Society, playing a pivotal role in establishing the Girijananda Chowdhury University in Azara, Guwahati.

Debananda, known for his passion for farming was also an animal enthusiast.

Survived by his wife, two brothers, a sister, and a daughter, Debananda's funeral rites were conducted on Sunday, March 3, at 2:30 pm at his residence in Chowdhury Tilla, Opposite Assam Secretariat in Guwahati.