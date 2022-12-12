Darrang: Interstate street dog smuggling racket busted, two held

Mangaldai, Dec 12 : An interstate animal smuggling racket was busted by the Darrang Police on Saturday night.

The street dogs which were rescued by Darrang police from an interstate animal smuggling racket have been shifted to a dog rehabilitation centre run by a Guwahati based NGO 'Just Be Friendly' on Sunday night. This has been stated by Rosy Talukdar, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Darrang while talking to The Assam Tribune on Monday.

" All the eleven dogs rescued in an operation from village No 1 Sialmari under Dalgaon Police Station on Saturday night have been handed over to NGO 'Just Be Friendly' to be kept at their rehabilitation centre in Guwahati.', she said.

ASP Talukdar further informed that these street dogs were loaded in a car bearing registration no AS07P 3919 with their mouths being wrapped with ropes and then put inside gunny bags.

Meanwhile, two accused identified as Nelson ( aged 25 ) and Rostanwel Timung (aged 34) both residents of Karbi Anglong have been arrested after registering a case ( No 461 / 2022) u/s 379 IPC and section 11, sub section 1& d of Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals Act at Dalgaon Police Station.

During interrogation the accused confessed before police that the dogs were trapped by tempting them to some food mixed with some substance turning the dogs into a semi conscious state. The dogs thus trapped were to be trafficked to Dimapur in Nagaland to sell at a high price ahead of the celebration of the Christmas festival. The accused duo who were later remanded to judicial custody through the court also admitted that earlier many street dogs were smuggled from different areas of Assam.

