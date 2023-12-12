Committed to wipe out terrorism obstructing state’s growth: Assam DGP

Guwahati, Dec 12: Hours after the warning by the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), the Directorate General of Assam Police (DGP), GP Singh said that the state police is committed to wipe out the remnants of terrorism that obstruct growth of the state.

Taking to his personal X handle, the DGP said that every personnel of Assam Police, Army and CAPF take oath under the tricolor to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the country.

“We are committed to wipe out the remnants of terrorism that impedes growth of our state. And for that, if we have to sacrifice our life, we shall not hesitate, nor shall we waver from our determination to use full might of law against those who stand in path of our state’s growth, progress and development. Please stand warned – all such people involved in violent crimes, drug trafficking, terrorism etc,” Singh posted on X.

On December 10, the banned group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) had claimed responsibility for recent grenade blasts in Sivasagar and Tinsukia, warning Assam Director General of Police G.P. Singh against considering the state police as his "ancestral property" and threatening more attacks if he doesn't change his stance.

In a statement, the militant group warned G. P Singh to carry out more grenade attacks if he did not shun his arrogance.

While claiming responsibility for the two operations, the outfit said that it was just a mere reaction to the egoism that GP Singh has shown. “We would like the DGP to realise that in the future, the ULFA-I can conduct any kind of operation at any place if he does not stop considering the Assam Police as his ancestral property,” it added.