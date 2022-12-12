Brahmaputra erodes Goalpara town, several schools, institutions wiped out

Goalpara, Dec 12: Brahmaputra River erosion has badly impacted Goalpara as several schools and institutions have been wiped out.

The erosion of the Brahmaputra River in Goalpara has been taking a terrible form for a long time. This erosion has also threatened Goalpara town. Nearly a hundred families have already lost their homes in the last one week due to erosion.

Schools and public institutions have been wiped out due to which many people are now taking shelter in temporary camps. Baldmari no. 2, 3 and 4 adjacent to Goalpara town has also been suffering from erosion for the past several years.