Assam's Madhusmita Talukdar shines in JEE Mains, secures AIR 3

Barpeta, Feb 13: In a remarkable achievement, Madhusmita Talukdar, hailing from Bahari village in Barpeta District, has secured the 3rd All India Rank (AIR) in the prestigious Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains. Madhusmita's outstanding performance in the exam is a testament to her dedication and academic prowess.

With an impressive 290 out of 300 marks in the examination, Madhusmita has demonstrated her exceptional aptitude in the field of engineering. This accomplishment comes on the heels of her previous achievement, where she secured the 8th rank in her 10th-grade examinations conducted by the ICSE board.



Beyond her academic excellence, Madhusmita is also known for her remarkable talents in painting and artistry. Her multifaceted abilities showcase her well-rounded personality and creative flair.



With her sights set on a bright future, Madhusmita aspires to pursue computer science engineering at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Looking ahead, she aims to further her studies by enrolling at the esteemed Harvard University, where she plans to pursue an MBA and PhD.



Madhusmita's success serves as an inspiration to aspiring students across Barpeta District and beyond. Her journey is a testament to the power of hard work, determination, and unwavering ambition in achieving one's dreams.

