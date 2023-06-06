85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: Youth found hanging near pond in Barpeta

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Youth found hanging near pond in Barpeta
Photo: IANS (Representational image)

Barpeta, Jun 6: In yet another shocking incident a body of a youth was found hanging near pond in Barpeta district on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Bamunbari under Sarthebari police station. The youth’s family as well as the locals suspect this incident to be a murder.

The deceased has been identified as Billal Ali, aged 22. It may be mentioned that the body has many injury marks on the private area.

Meanwhile, Mazdia police reached the spot as soon as they received information about the incident. Later the body was sent for postmortem at Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College Hospital in Barpeta.

Locals have demanded the police administration to conduct a proper investigation into the incident and nab the killers.

The Assam Tribune


