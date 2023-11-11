Assam: Woman dies of heart attack after learning about son’s death

Guwahati, Nov 11: In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman reportedly died of a heart attack after learning about the tragic death of her son in a road accident. The incident was reported in Assam’s Golaghat district.

According to reports, a youth, identified as Rahul Thengal, met with a road accident in Khumtai and died on Thursday night. The deceased was a resident of Thengal gaon.

The following morning, the mother of the youth, Janki Thengal, collapsed after receiving the information of her son’s tragic death. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, the incident has left the villagers in a state of shock.