Assam: Wild elephant found dead in Goalpara

Guwahati, Nov 11: In a tragic incident, a wild tusker was found dead in a paddy field in the Goalpara district of Assam.

The incident occurred in Krishnai’s Simlapara, where locals spotted the carcass of the wild elephant.

Upon receiving information, the officials of the forest department reached the scene to take stock of the situation.

As per sources, the elephant’s tusk was also found chopped off by the forest officials.



Therefore, they launched an investigation into the matter.

