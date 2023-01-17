Assam Police celebrates Bhogali Bihu with people residing in no man’s land in Indo Bangladesh border

Hailakandi, Jan 17: The Assam Police celebrated Bhogali Bihu in a different way with the people of two Indian villages on the other side of Indo-Bangladesh border fencing in Karimganj district of Barak Valley in southern Assam.

Karimganj Superintendent of Police Padmanabh Baruah had planned to visit the two villages across the border, Gobindapur and Lafasail, to enjoy the spirit of Bhogali Bihu.

A group of policemen and CRPF top brass went to the villages and celebrated Bhogali Bihu by offering traditional Assamese gamocha, sarai and pitha etc. The team of Assam police also offered Bihu gifts to the villagers.

These people are living like the life of prisoners despite being Indian. During the partition of the country, these villages remained outside of the fence. Hence they are to maintain some restrictions as they are inhabitants in no man's land. There are many residents of the area who are suffering from several diseases and are leading an underprivileged life.

The police team took such an initiative to give these people a taste of Bihu. These Indian villages include people from both Hindu and Muslim community.