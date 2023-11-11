Assam Minister targets Cong over ‘hate speech’ against Hindus by MLA

Guwahati, Nov 11: Lashing out at the Congress party after one of its MLAs made derogatory remarks against Hindu religion, Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika on Saturday said that the party has no respect for Hindus or Sanatan Dharma.

While speaking to the media, Hazarika said, “In Assam, one Congress MLA Aftabuddin Mollah made hate speech against our Hindu religion. Congress has no respect for Hindu, Sanatan Dharma.”

It may be mentioned that Goalpara MLA Aftabuddin Mollah, while addressing a public meeting on November 4, made a highly obnoxious comment in his speech about the priests, namgharias, saints leading to strong reactions by the people of Assam.

Later, an FIR was lodged with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Zone, by a resident of Guwahati’s Bhetapara area.

Based on the FIR, the police arrested the MLA on November 7 and was remanded in one-day police custody the following day.

Meanwhile, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) also issued a show-cause notice to its MLA, Aftabuddin Mollah for delivering the ‘hate speech’ against the Hindus.

“Being a secular Democratic Political Party, the Indian National Congress is totally against the works of spreading hatred and religious and communal poisonous comments. Rather, Indian National Congress has been persistently working to spread the message of unity, integrity and social harmonious consciousness amongst the people of the Country amidst diversity,” the notice issued by APCC Chief Bhupen Borah read.

“I am extremely unhappy and ask you to withdraw your statement and seek a public apology in front of the media immediately,” it added.