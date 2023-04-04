Assam: Man declared dead now fighting to prove he's alive

Hailakandi, Apr 4: Aburam Das, a resident of Rajarampur village under Ratabari constituency of Karimganj district is fighting to prove himself alive. The story is interesting like Rabindranath Tagore's "The Living and the dead" where Kadambini, the main character of the story jumped herself into a pond and died to prove that she was alive.

Aburam Das is declared dead according to police records but he is very much alive and trying to prove it. Due to the slight negligence of a bank employee, he was allegedly declared dead by the concerned authorities. He has approached the President, Primer Minister, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Assam Chief Minister and many others to prove his existence. He has already spent more than ten lakh rupees and sold his paternal land property only to prove that he is not dead yet.

The seed of this controversy was allegedly planted by the police when they declared him 'dead' in a case filed by a bank. The available information said that Aburam Das applied for a loan of rupees 10,000 at the Chargola branch of the United Bank of India for starting a business of dry fish in 1988. Das received rupees eight thousand only though he applied for ten thousand as loan. He later returned eight thousand rupees to the bank. But the bank authorities filed a case of 'loan defaulter' against him in Ratabari police station for not returning rest of two thousand rupees in 2003. He was later arrested and was released on bail. The police then submitted the report of his 'death' in court. On the basis of the report of police, the Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate closed the case on October 27, 2003 as the accused was declared dead.



After few days, Das went to police station and court to enquire about the development of the case and to his utter surprise he came to know that he was officially declared dead.

He then approached the then President, Prime Minister and other top officials but didn't get any 'justice'. He didn't give up hope and continued to fight in order to prove that he is still alive. He has recently written to President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and others.