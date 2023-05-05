Assam: Prime accused of rape-murder of minor arrested

Guwahati, May 5: Assam Police have arrested the main accused in the rape and murder of a minor girl in Tinsukia district's Margherita town, officials said on Friday.

The body of the 12-year-old girl was recovered from a septic tank on Wednesday evening. Her family claimed that the 36 year-old accused, Anand Tanti -- who was known to them -- raped and killed her.

Tanti, who was on the run after committing the crime, was arrested on Thursday evening.

According to the police, he tried to escape and attack the officers.

Police shot at him to stop him. As a result, Tanti sustained bullet injuries.

"We located him, and a police squad immediately travelled to Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday night. We were able to track him down with the assistance of the local police, but when he tried to escape, he attacked the officers. We had to fire at him. He suffered injuries to his lower body," a senior police officer said.

The gruesome incident took place in the town's Segunbari area.

The victim went to a Bihu event with her mother on April 30. Since it had gotten late while they were returning, the woman decided for her daughter to stay back at Tanti's residence.

When the victim's mother went to Tanti's house the next morning, her daughter was missing.

The police filed a complaint against the accused, but he fled the area.

Later, Tinsukia Police released a photo of the suspect and requested the general public contact them if they saw the man.

Hemanta Kumar Borah, a senior police officer said: "After receiving the complaint, a search operation was started, but the girl was not found. When the accused man's wife was questioned by the police, she admitted to them that her husband had killed the young girl and hid body in their home's septic tank.

"The victim's family members believe that she was raped before being killed. When the autopsy report is released, things will become clear."

Meanwhile, Tanti has been admitted in a hospital in Arunachal following the police firing.

He will be brought to Tinsukia for questioning after he recovers, according to the police.