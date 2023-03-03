Assam Mahila Congress stages protest against LPG cylinder price hike

Guwahati, March 3: The Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress on Friday staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG domestic cylinders at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati.

The members of Mahila Congress expressed their resentment over the hike in cooking gas prices and raised slogan against the BJP-led government at the Centre and the State.

The protest was led by Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress President Mira Borthakur.

While speaking to the media, Borthakur recalled that during Congress regime a cylinder was delivered at a rate of Rs 410 to the public and now there has been a steep increase since last eight years. She further lashed out at the government for price rise of other essential commodities which is hurting the interests of the common man.

Recently, the price of 14.2 kg domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by Rs 50 with effect from March 1.

Snapshots of protest held by @AssamPMC led by President @borthakur_mira Ji at Rajiv Bhawan, Guwahati against the hike of cylinder price. pic.twitter.com/ok0qRnsd4g — Assam Congress (@INCAssam) March 3, 2023



