Assam

Assam: Food poisoning in Jonai, 72 hospitalized

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Food poisoning in Jonai, 72 hospitalized
Guwahati, Jul 7: At least 72 people were hospitalized following a food poisoning incident in Assam’s Dhemaji district.

The incident occurred after locals consumed ‘Prasad’ at Shantipur Namghar in Jonai's Abmanola village.

Following the consumption of ‘Prasad’ the affected persons showed several symptoms including fever, headache, stomach ache, vomiting and body pain.

Reportedly, the affected people are undergoing treatment by a team of doctors who set up a temporary camp in the village.

