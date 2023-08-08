85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: Ferry services suspended again between Majuli, Jorhat

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Ferry services suspended again between Majuli, Jorhat
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Aug 8: With the rise in water levels of the Brahmaputra River ferry services between Jorhat and Majuli have been suspended once again on Tuesday.

The Inland Water Transport Department made the decision following the rise in water level of Brahmaputra river above danger levels.

It may be mentioned that, according to the daily flood data released by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) the Brahmaputra River was flowing above the danger levels on Monday, while none of the other rivers are flowing above the highest flood level in the state.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam: Ferry services suspended again between Majuli, Jorhat

Guwahati, Aug 8: With the rise in water levels of the Brahmaputra River ferry services between Jorhat and Majuli have been suspended once again on Tuesday.

The Inland Water Transport Department made the decision following the rise in water level of Brahmaputra river above danger levels.

It may be mentioned that, according to the daily flood data released by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) the Brahmaputra River was flowing above the danger levels on Monday, while none of the other rivers are flowing above the highest flood level in the state.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X