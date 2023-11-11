Assam: Drugs worth Rs 1.2 cr seized in Baihata, one held

Guwahati, Nov 11: In a successful operation, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs. 1.2 crore on Friday night and arrested a drug peddler in Kamrup district.

Based on specific inputs, the STF team intercepted an Arunachal Pradesh-bound bus in the Baihata area of Kamrup district, where they seized 10 boxes of heroin and a number of vials weighing 150 grams.

According to the team, the market value of the seized drugs is worth around Rs. 1.2 crore.

Meanwhile, the arrested peddler has been identified as Baten Ali and further legal proceedings regarding the matter have been initiated.



