Assam: Dacoits attack group of traders in Dhubri, several injured

Guwahati, Oct 10: A sensational incident of a robbery took place in Assam where a group of traders were looted by a gang of robbers in the middle of Brahmaputra River on Monday.

The incident occurred at Saildhara area near Bilasipara town in Dhubri district of Assam.

Reportedly, the traders went to Jaleswar weekly market to sell off their produce and to return back home, they took a motor boat to cross the Brahmaputra River.

Unfortunately, while crossing the river a gang of around 15 to 20 robbers who came in a different boat attacked the traders mid-river and looted around Rs 10 lakhs from them.

During the commotion six people sustained injuries and were later admitted to Bilasipara Model Hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, the gang of dacoits tried to escape after looting the traders, but the locals who were waiting on the shore were able to catch two of the robbers.

Following the incident, local police reached the spot and immediately initiated an investigation.