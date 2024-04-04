86 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: College lecturer battling for life in head-on collision at Sonitpur

By The Assam Tribune
Sonitpur, Apr 4: A college lecturer sustained critical injuries in a major head-on collision in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Wednesday.

According to initial information, the injured woman, a lecturer at Tyagbir Hem Baruah College in Jamugurihat, was heading home driving her Hyundai Santro car, bearing the registration number AS01 BF 7560, when it collided head-on with a Bolero vehicle, bearing the registration number ML01 D 0350. The accident took place on the four-lane national highway at Kusumtola in Jamugurihat.

In the major head-on collision, the college lecturer, identified as Sucheta Rajkhowa, sustained grievous injuries. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, however, she was later referred to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment.

Sources informed that the health condition of Sucheta Rajkhowa is critical as of now.

