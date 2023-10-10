Assam CM visits residence of late Army Jawan in Baksa

Guwahati, Oct 10: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited the residence of late Army Jawan Mitul Kalita in Baksa.

During his visit CM Sarma paid tribute to the bereaved soul and also handed over a cheque of ₹5 lakh to the kin of the slain jawan.

Furthermore, he instructed MLA Phani Talukdar to take necessary steps to renovate the road between Saudarvitha Govardhana connecting Sankar Mandir and Ananda Bazar near the house of the late Army Jawan.

It may be mentioned that Mitul Kalita lost his life during the Sikkim flash flood and his body was recovered on October 8.

HCM Dr @himantabiswa visited the residence of late CFN Mitu Kalita in Baksa today.



Paying tribute to the bereaved soul, HCM handed over a cheque of ₹5 lakh to the kin of the slain jawan.



HCM also instructed the Hon’ble MLA Shri Phani Talukdar to take necessary steps to… pic.twitter.com/jT2r62c9zl — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) October 10, 2023



