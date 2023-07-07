Assam: Bus-car collision injures 20 at Borjhar

Guwahati, Jul 7: As many as 20 people were left injured following a major crash which took place in Guwahati’s Borjhar area.

According to reports, a private four-wheeler and a passenger loaded inter-district bus collided in Bongra village near Borjhar Airport in Guwahati.

It may be mentioned that eight of the 20 injured in the incident are reportedly in critical condition.

Although no casualties were reported, but some of the passengers received serious injuries.