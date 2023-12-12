85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: Bongaigaon Lat Mandal trapped while accepting bribe

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Bongaigaon Lat Mandal trapped while accepting bribe
Guwahati, Dec 12: The Assam Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption detained the Lat Mandal of Bongaigaon Revenue Circle in Assam’s Bongaigaon district on Monday after he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe for processing mutation related matters.

According to sources, the Lat Mandal, identified as Sudhir Kumar Paul, demanded a bribe of Rs. 4,000 from the complainant for processing mutation related matters.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the anti-corruption cell, who then laid a trap at the office and caught Paul red-handed after accepting the bribe money.

“Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Sudhir Kumar Paul, Lot Mandal of Bongaigaon Revenue Circle, Dist- Bongaigaon after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant, in the office, for processing mutation related matters,” the vigilance cell posted on X.

The Assam Tribune


