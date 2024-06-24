Assam: Body of missing man found in Barpeta Pond

Barpeta, June 24: In a tragic incident, the body of a 50-year-old man was recovered from a pond in Majkuchi village, Barpeta district, on Sunday.

According to sources, the deceased, identified as Alimuddin Ali, was a resident of Moukhari village.

As per family members, Ali had been missing since noon on June 23. Despite extensive search efforts, his whereabouts remained unknown until some villagers spotted his lifeless body in a pond in Majkuchi village.

Upon discovering the body, residents immediately alerted the family and the Gaon Pradhan. Local authorities, including the police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), were subsequently informed. An SDRF team successfully recovered the body from the pond.

The circumstances surrounding Ali's presence in Majkuchi village and the nature of his death remain unclear. The police are exploring all possibilities, including accidents and foul play.







