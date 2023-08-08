85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: Accused arrested over blackmailing Sonitpur ADC

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Accused arrested over blackmailing Sonitpur ADC
X

Representational image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Aug 8: Assam police on Tuesday arrested a person who blackmailed Additional District Commissioner Pankaj Borah of Sonitpur district Assam.

According to reports the accused person blackmailed the ADC over a phone call and threatened him.

Following the incident, police arrested the accused from Rangapara town of Sonitpur district.

Further investigation is underway.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam: Accused arrested over blackmailing Sonitpur ADC

Guwahati, Aug 8: Assam police on Tuesday arrested a person who blackmailed Additional District Commissioner Pankaj Borah of Sonitpur district Assam.

According to reports the accused person blackmailed the ADC over a phone call and threatened him.

Following the incident, police arrested the accused from Rangapara town of Sonitpur district.

Further investigation is underway.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X