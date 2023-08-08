Assam: Accused arrested over blackmailing Sonitpur ADC

Guwahati, Aug 8: Assam police on Tuesday arrested a person who blackmailed Additional District Commissioner Pankaj Borah of Sonitpur district Assam.
According to reports the accused person blackmailed the ADC over a phone call and threatened him.
Following the incident, police arrested the accused from Rangapara town of Sonitpur district.
Further investigation is underway.
