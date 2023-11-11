Assam: 2 Cong leaders, 1 TMC leader to join BJP

Guwahati, Nov 11: Two former Congress leaders from Assam who resigned from the party recently and one Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader will join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.

According to sources, the politicians who will join the BJP party are former Nagaon District Congress President Suresh Bora, former Working President of Assam Pradesh Youth Congress Paritosh Roy and former General Secretary of TMC Dilip Sarma.

Suresh Borah handed over his resignation to the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President, Bhupen Borah on November 9 while Paritosh Roy and Dilip Sarma handed over their resignations to their respective party presidents on November 11.

The official X handle of BJP Assam Pradesh posted, “Suresh Bora, Nagaon District Congress President, Paritosh Roy, Working President, Assam Pradesh Youth Congress, and Dilip Sarma, General Secretary, TMC, announce their resignation, marking a decisive turn. Aligning with HCM @Himantabiswa, they'll join BJP today, voicing their dissent against the I.N.D.I. alliance.”