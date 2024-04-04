APCC president Bhupen Borah files defamation case against Assam CM

Guwahati, Apr 4: Following Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's remarks on Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah’s joining the saffron party, the APCC president has filed a defamation case of Rs 10 crore against the Chief Minister.

Recently, while interacting with the media, the Chief Minister has made some objectionable remarks against state Congress president Bhupen Borah on several occasions.

Borah today moved the court and a case has been registered in the court regarding the matter.

Furthermore, Congress Spokesperson Bedabrata Bora while speaking to the Assam Tribune confirmed about the information.