Ajmal accuses Congress of using minorities as mere ‘vote banks’

Barpeta, May 5: As the campaigning for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections continues, Badruddin Ajmal, chief of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and rival candidates at an enormous election rally held in Mandiya under the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday.

Addressing thousands of supporters, Ajmal accused the Congress of using Muslims as mere "vote banks" and claimed the party's candidate, Rakibul Hussain, stood no chance of defeating him despite his best efforts.

"The Congress candidate cannot defeat me in Dhubri, no matter how hard he tries," Ajmal told the crowd. "In fact, around 5,000 Congress workers who dislike Hussain are working for me."

The AIUDF supremo further launched the attack on Akhil Gogoi and Lurinjyoti Gogoi, who have been campaigning for Hussain. “Akhil Gogoi and Lurinjyoti are registered enemies of Muslims,” he alleged.

Exuding confidence in sweeping a victory, Ajmal declared the Congress was “surely going to lose” the crucial Dhubri seat, which has remained an AIUDF bastion.