Ahead of swearing-in, Congress urges CM-elect to act on Assam Accord, infiltration

Guwahati, May 11: Former Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, on Monday congratulated Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma on the BJP’s victory in the Assembly elections and urged him to take immediate steps on several key issues concerning the state, including the implementation of the Assam Accord and detection and deportation of all illegal infiltrators from the state.

In a letter addressed to Sarma, Saikia expressed hope that Assam would witness progress, sustainable development and a peaceful atmosphere during the new government’s tenure under his leadership.

Saikia, a former MLA from Nazira and former Leader of Opposition, however, also drew the attention of the Chief Minister-designate to what he termed as several long-pending and sensitive matters requiring urgent intervention from the new government.

Among the major demands raised by the Congress leader was the implementation of the Assam Accord and the detection and deportation of all illegal infiltrators from the state.

He also sought speedy progress in granting Scheduled Tribe status to six indigenous communities of Assam.

Saikia further said that the election period had created an atmosphere of division and hatred among different communities, tribes and linguistic groups in the state.

He appealed to Sarma to take strong and effective measures to restore communal harmony and ensure that all sections of Assamese society work together for the development of the state.

The Congress leader also referred to the ongoing investigation into the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg and urged the government to extend all possible support and cooperation to the family in expediting the probe.

In another significant demand, Saikia called for the establishment of an automobile manufacturing hub in Assam, saying that such an initiative would fulfil the aspirations of the state’s unemployed youth and create large-scale employment opportunities.

Saikia concluded the letter by wishing Sarma a successful tenure marked by public welfare, development and communal harmony in Assam.

--IANS