3 Assam govt officials arrested on bribery charges

Guwahati, Mar 3 (PTI) Three government officials were arrested after they were caught red-handed while allegedly accepting bribe in separate operations across Assam on Friday, a top police officer said.

The officials had demanded money for processing documents of the three complainants, who had approached the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corrpution, Additional DGP, vigilance, Surendra Kumar, said.

In the first case, a ‘lat mandal' of Koliabar revenue circle of Nagaon was apprehended while accepting bribe from the complainant for processing and issuing land sale permission, Kumar tweeted.

In another incident, a senior assistant of the office of Registrar, Cooperative Society, was arrested in Guwahati when he was allegedly accepting money for processing a pension-related file .

The senior officer said a block elementary education officer of Matia block in Goalpara district was arrested while accepting bribe for signing bank loan documents.